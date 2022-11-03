Algebris launches Article 9 Sustainable World strategy

Algebris Investments has launched a new sustainable world strategy, the Article 9-labelled Algebris Sustainable World fund. The new strategy will invest across geographies and market sectors, with a focus on listed companies that contribute positively to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, have a low environmental footprint and support a sustainable planet. The fund will adopt a fundamental bottom-up approach and best-in-class ESG assessment when determining which companies to invest in. Algebris hires global credit portfolio manager Simone Ragazzi, portfolio manager, and S...