Morgan Stanley IM expands ESG range with two new funds

Morgan Stanley Investment Management has expanded its ESG range with two Article 9 global responsible investing funds in partnership with Calvert Research and Management, one of its subsidiaries. The two Luxembourg-domiciled funds, the MS INVF Calvert Sustainable Climate Transition fund and the MS INVF Calvert Sustainable Global Green Bond fund, bring the total number of Calvert strategies available in Europe to eight. The sustainable climate transition strategy invests in listed companies whose business models either have a current, direct impact on lowering carbon emissions or are...