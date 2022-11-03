MSCI launches first range of digital asset indices

MSCI has launched a suite of digital asset indices, the first of its kind from the firm, which seek to help investors evaluate sources of risk and return opportunities across the global digital-assets ecosystem. The MSCI Global Digital Assets indices seek to track the performance of the largest digital assets by market capitalisation, while the MSCI Global Digital Assets ex Proof-of-Work index tracks digital assets that utilise ex-proof-of-work blockchain consensus mechanisms. The MSCI Global Digital Assets Smart Contract index tracks the performance of digital assets associated with...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes