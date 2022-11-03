MSCI launches first range of digital asset indices

MSCI has launched a suite of digital asset indices, the first of its kind from the firm, which seek to help investors evaluate sources of risk and return opportunities across the global digital-assets ecosystem. The MSCI Global Digital Assets indices seek to track the performance of the largest digital assets by market capitalisation, while the MSCI Global Digital Assets ex Proof-of-Work index tracks digital assets that utilise ex-proof-of-work blockchain consensus mechanisms. The MSCI Global Digital Assets Smart Contract index tracks the performance of digital assets associated with...