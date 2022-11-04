Dubai FSA imposes its largest ever fine on an auditor 

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has imposed fines of $1.5m (AED5.5m) on KPMG LLP and $500,000 (AED1.8m) on Milind Navalkar a former KPMG LLP audit partner and DFSA registered audit principal. In a statement on 3 November, the DFSA said this was the largest fine it had ever imposed on an auditor. The DFSA had published its decisions relating to KPMG LLP and Mr Navalkar in October 2022. Both KPMG LLP and Mr Navalkar referred the DFSA's decisions for review by the Financial Markets Tribunal (FMT), an independent appeal tribunal. But KPMG LLP and Mr Navalkar have since wi...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes