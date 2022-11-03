Nordea AM ends Brazil bond ban after Lula pledges conservation

Nordea Asset Management has lifted its ban on buying Brazilian government bonds with immediate effect following the election of pro-rainforest conservation candidate Lula da Silva as president in Brazil. Thede Rüst, head of emerging markets debt at Nordea Asset Management, said the move was based on policy announcements from the president-elect, including the expected return of environmentalist Marina Silva in a central policymaking role. As a result, he said: "Our emerging markets debt team at Nordea Asset Management has decided to lift the quarantine on Brazilian government bonds". ...