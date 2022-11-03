Kingswood buys two advice firms in multi-million pound deals

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

Consolidator Kingswood has bought two more advice businesses, JCH Investment Management (JCH) and Employee Benefit Solutions (EBS), in multi-million pound deals. JCH manages clients predominantly across the Lincolnshire area. The team has three advisers and seven employees in total managing more than £105m of client assets for about 240 clients. Kingswood said in the year ending 31 July 2022, Lincoln-based JCH generated revenue of £901,000 and profit before tax of £406,000.  The business, it added, would be acquired for total cash consideration of up to £3.5m, payable over a two-ye...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

Transact co-founder and former CEO Ian Taylor dies aged 58

M&G names AXA veteran as next chief executive