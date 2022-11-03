Kingswood buys two advice firms in multi-million pound deals

Consolidator Kingswood has bought two more advice businesses, JCH Investment Management (JCH) and Employee Benefit Solutions (EBS), in multi-million pound deals. JCH manages clients predominantly across the Lincolnshire area. The team has three advisers and seven employees in total managing more than £105m of client assets for about 240 clients. Kingswood said in the year ending 31 July 2022, Lincoln-based JCH generated revenue of £901,000 and profit before tax of £406,000. The business, it added, would be acquired for total cash consideration of up to £3.5m, payable over a two-ye...