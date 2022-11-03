Directors banned for 25 years over UK care home investment scheme 

Directors of two UK care home investment companies have been banned from running another business for a total of 25 years, after being found guilty of abusing millions of pounds of investors' funds, the Insolvency Service said on 2 November. Christopher Bateman (49) and his business partner, Nicola Fairweather (48) were banned for 25 years from directly, or indirectly, becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court. The Insolvency Service's investigations were triggered when two connected companies, GCC Management Ltd and ...