Zac Goldsmith named as UK Government minister of state for overseas territories 

Zac Goldsmith has been appointed as Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate & Environment, in the latest appointments under new prime minister Rishi Sunak. Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park, a life peer, succeeds Jesse Norman MP as minister for Overseas Territories, who has been appointed as a minister in the Department for Transport. Last week new UK PM Rishi Sunak's early Cabinet reshuffle saw Jesse Norman being taken from his role as Overseas Territories Minister. Norman was scheduled to visit the BVI on Thursday, 27 October and Friday 28 October...