II's Middle East Forum reveals raft of adviser and product trends across the region

International Investment's Middle East Forum held earlier today (2 November) at Dubai's Shangri La Hotel was packed with adviser trends and product insights from some of the most experienced experts in the financial services industry. Rob Clarry, Investment Strategist at Evelyn Partners, highlighted the four megatrends of the next decade saying "looking forward, it seems that we are now embarking on a period of increased uncertainty compared to the relatively benign period following the fall of the Berlin Wall. "Policymakers and investors face a series of challenges that will nee...