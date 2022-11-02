Withers launches enhanced services to advise Middle Eastern clients around the world

International law firm Withers will collaborate with Tareq Hawasli to launch Withers Hakawati, a new initiative to provide clients with a broad range of services, "delivered by trusted advisors who are attuned to the needs and perspectives of families and family businesses from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region". Withers Hakawati is to be led by Tareq, a trusted consigliere to prominent GCC families with an extensive track record of helping them achieve their business and personal objectives in the US, UK. and the GCC. Tareq said: "Families in the GCC region are hugely outw...