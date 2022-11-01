FCA prosecutes five people for 'all-or-nothing' alleged £1.2m investment fraud

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has prosecuted five individuals for their role in 'all-or-nothing' investment scheme which has allegedly defrauded £1.2m from UK investors, it said. It is alleged that between June 2016 and January 2020 Cameron Vickers, Raheel Mirza and Opeyemi Solaja (aka Opeyemi Olaja) ran a London-based company called Bespoke Markets Group which defrauded £1.2 million from UK investors. The regulator also alleges that that money was used to fund their lifestyles, rather than the binary options investments that were advertised. The FCA describes binary options ...
