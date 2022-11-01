FE fundinfo bolsters provision of European ESG data to MSCI

FE fundinfo has expanded the range of ESG data it provides to MSCI and its clients by enabling access to its full universe of European ESG Template (EET) data. The collaboration will give MSCI's ESG and Climate clients the ability to pair FE fundinfo's whole of market EET data with MSCI's ESG Fund Ratings dataset. Seven managers added to FE fundinfo 'hall of fame' The EET is an industry template used by asset managers, asset owners and financial advisers to comply with various European regulations such as the SFDR, MiFID II and the Insurance Distribution Directive. With ESG re...