Odey closes $1bn of funds to new money

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has closed three funds with combined assets of $1bn to new investors, arguing the market has become "much more difficult" to trade in. The main Odey European hedge fund, as well as the OEI MAC and Odey Swan funds, have all been soft closed to new money. Existing clients can still add to and withdraw from their holdings. The company said this was to "protect the interests of our existing investors...