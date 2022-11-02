Amundi names CEO for Middle East, Africa and Central Asia

Amundi today (2 November) announced the appointment of Ziad Sikias as Chief Executive Officer of Amundi in the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia. Prior to this new role Ziad Sikias was head of sales covering Central Asia, Africa and Central & Eastern Europe since 2017. He has over 20 years' experience developing business with public institutions in the Middle East, Central Asia, Europe, Africa and the US. Having joined Amundi in 2001 as investment advisor, in charge of Middle East institutional clients, he moved to Amundi's Abu Dhabi office in 2005, initially as Deputy Head bef...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes