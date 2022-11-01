Singlife platform Navigator launches ecosystem for advisers 'throughout their careers'

Navigator Investment Services, an integrated investment platform under Singlife with Aviva has launched a platform called ELEVATE, aimed at offering "best-in-class insights, resources and value-added services to support financial advisers in delivering outcomes for their clients". In its first phase, ELEVATE is to "curates a wide range of insights, programmes and events for advisers to better serve investors across a holistic wealth journey", it said in a statement on 31 October. The platform is part of Singlife's commitment to support financial advisers throughout their professiona...