EC extends in-depth inquiry into Gibraltar's corporate tax regime 

Mark Battersby
clock • 5 min read

The European Commission has extended the scope of its ongoing in-depth inquiry into Gibraltar's corporate tax regime. In a statement on 31 October, it said was reassessing the compatibility with State aid rules of a 2012 tax ruling granted to MJN Holdings Gibraltar Limited (MJN GibCo), on which the Commission had adopted a decision, subsequently annulled by the General Court.  In December 2018, the Commission found that Gibraltar's corporate tax exemption regime for interest and royalties, as well as five tax rulings (including a 2012 tax ruling in favour of MJN GibCo), were illegal u...

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
