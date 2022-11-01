EC extends in-depth inquiry into Gibraltar's corporate tax regime 

The European Commission has extended the scope of its ongoing in-depth inquiry into Gibraltar's corporate tax regime. In a statement on 31 October, it said was reassessing the compatibility with State aid rules of a 2012 tax ruling granted to MJN Holdings Gibraltar Limited (MJN GibCo), on which the Commission had adopted a decision, subsequently annulled by the General Court. In December 2018, the Commission found that Gibraltar's corporate tax exemption regime for interest and royalties, as well as five tax rulings (including a 2012 tax ruling in favour of MJN GibCo), were illegal u...