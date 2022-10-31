Eurozone inflation jumps to record high as economic growth slows

Inflation in the eurozone soared to a fresh record high of 10.7% in October, pushing the European Central Bank to maintain pressure on interest rates despite a slowdown in economic growth in the bloc. Consumer price growth in the eurozone grew from 9.9% in September, which was then the highest level on record. It also exceeded the 9.8% forecast by Reuters' poll of economists and the 10.3% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. October was the twelfth consecutive month eurozone inflation reached a record high, surpassing the ECB's target rate of 2% by more than five times. Euro...