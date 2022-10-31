Convicted LIBOR rigger Tom Hayes has US charges thrown out

Charges against Tom Hayes, the convicted LIBOR rigger, have been thrown out by a New York judge, as Hayes' appeal against his conviction in the UK continues through the legal system. Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader, was previously convicted of rigging LIBOR, a benchmark used to determine interest rates on mortgages and corporate loans. He was released from low-security prison HMP Ford in January last year, having served around half of an 11-year sentence. However, a US judge has now signed a dismissal motion for Hayes' US indictment, stating that the US government "submits...