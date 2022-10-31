Robeco expands impact range with new Article 9 biodiversity strategy

Robeco is expanding its impact investment range with a new Article 9 biodiversity equities strategy, the RobecoSAM Biodiversity Equities fund. The fund invests in companies that support the sustainable use of natural resources and ecosystem services, as well as technologies, products and services that help to reduce biodiversity threats or restore natural habitats, the firm said. It specifically targets alpha generation opportunities in the structural growth trend created by governments, corporates and consumers that are increasing focus on supporting biodiversity and the transition...