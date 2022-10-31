Singapore to start trials on digital Singdollar 

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement today (31 October) it would produce a report based on trials detailing potential uses of a purpose-bound digital Singapore dollar (SGD) and the supporting infrastructure required. The four trial projects will happen this year to assess the use of a digital Singapore dollar by individuals, businesses and the Government to make or receive specific payments. The pilot programmes led by DBS Bank, Grab, OCBC Bank and UOB are in conjunction with government agencies and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). A digital SGD c...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes