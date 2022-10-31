Singapore to start trials on digital Singdollar 

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement today (31 October) it would produce a report based on trials detailing potential uses of a purpose-bound digital Singapore dollar (SGD) and the supporting infrastructure required. The four trial projects will happen this year to assess the use of a digital Singapore dollar by individuals, businesses and the Government to make or receive specific payments. The pilot programmes led by DBS Bank, Grab, OCBC Bank and UOB are in conjunction with government agencies and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). A digital SGD c...