Dubai Financial Market listed insurer to sell life portfolio in sector exit plan

Dubai Islamic Insurance & Reinsurance (AMAN) has agreed to sell its life insurance portfolio to Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company as part of its plans to transform into an investment company. In a statement, AMAN said: "The company has sent the request (on the life insurance sale) application to UAE Central Bank - Insurance Sector to approve the sale and complete the procedures to finalise the transaction. More information shall be declared at a later stage." The deal is subject to the approval of both the UAE Central Bank and the Securities and Commodities Authority. AMAN, listed o...