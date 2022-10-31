Swiss private bank sets up branch in Dubai International Financial Centre 

Switzerland-headquartered multinational commercial bank, Habib Bank AG Zurich (HBZ), is extending its global network presence with a new branch in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). In a statement the DIFC said the move signalled a significant push to develop its private banking and wealth management clients in the UAE and the region. The new branch will offer clients a Swiss platform, with a focus on wealth preservation and legacy planning. Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: "Many of the fastest growing places for wealth accumulation in the world are in the Middle Eas...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes