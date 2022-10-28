CII hit by IT security breach; customer personal data impacted

An investigation into a breach of the UK-headquartered Chartered Insurance Institute's (CII) IT systems by an unauthorised third-party has revealed personal data relating to 20% of customer records was accessed. The institute this morning (28 October) said it had concluded its investigations into the matter and has reported the incident to the Information Commissioner's Office. The CII confirmed a fifth of its customers' data was impacted including either their name or the name of their firm, address or email and address, telephone number and data of birth. No financial information wa...