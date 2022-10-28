Creating an Africa financially ready for the future 

clock • 3 min read

The COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges on both the health and socio-economic fronts in Africa. Despite the various challenges - including slower global growth, higher inflation, and heightened global risk aversion - the response of many African countries has not been to shy away, but to further develop their financial markets, say Jeff Gable, head: macro and fixed income research, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking and Anthony Kirui, head: global markets, Absa Regional Operations.   This progress is the key finding in the sixth edition of the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index (AFMI)...

