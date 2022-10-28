Former pensions minister Guy Opperman re-appointed by new UK PM

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has continued his ministerial reshuffle appointing three ministers at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to serve under secretary of state Mel Stride. The appointments include those of Guy Opperman, who becomes a minister of state alongside Tom Pursglove. Laura Trott, the MP for Sevenoaks, has been appointed as parliamentary under-secretary of state at the department. Departmental responsibilities for the new ministers have not yet been confirmed. It has also not been confirmed whether the current ministers at the DWP - Alex Burghart, Claire Couti...