Elon Musk completes $44bn Twitter takeover

Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter yesterday evening as his $44bn deal to take over the firm finally closed. One of his first moves as owner was to fire several top Twitter executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety. Sean Edgett, the company's general counsel, is also rumoured to have been pushed out. The top executives were escorted out of the firm's San Francisco headquarters last night. Elon Musk to buy Twitter for original price of $44bn Musk's first actions signal his intentions to significantly in...