Elon Musk completes $44bn Twitter takeover

Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter yesterday evening as his $44bn deal to take over the firm finally closed. One of his first moves as owner was to fire several top Twitter executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety. Sean Edgett, the company's general counsel, is also rumoured to have been pushed out. The top executives were escorted out of the firm's San Francisco headquarters last night. Elon Musk to buy Twitter for original price of $44bn Musk's first actions signal his intentions to significantly in...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes