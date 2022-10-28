IMF cuts Asian growth forecasts

The International Monetary Foundation cut its growth forecasts for the Asia and Pacific region on Friday (October 28) as it said the region was burdened by a "sharp and uncharacteristic slowdown" of China's economy, global financial tightening and the war in Ukraine. The growth forecasts were dropped to 4% for 2022 and 4.3% for 2023, a 0.9 and 0.8 point drop respectively from April's figures. The region has had an average of 5.5% growth over the last two decades. "Asia's strong economic rebound early this year is losing momentum, with a weaker-than-expected second quarter," explained...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes