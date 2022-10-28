Denmark hikes interest rate to 13-year high after ECB's 0.75% raise

Denmark's central bank increased its main interest rate by 0.6% to 1.25% on 28 October to a 13 year high soon after the European Central Bank move earlier the same day. Denmark was the first country in the world to impose negative rates in 2012 and the latest rate is now the highest since August 2009, taking effect from 28 October 2022. In a statement Denmark's central bank said; "The interest rate increase is a consequence of the increase by the European Central Bank of its main monetary policy rate, the deposit facility rate, by 0.75 percentage point. "The widening of the mone...