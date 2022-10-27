Mayfair Capital hires new lead manager for Swiss Life pan-European fund

Mayfair Capital Investment Management has appointed Amirali Kasraie to run the Swiss Life European Thematic Income and Growth fund. Kasraie joins from Patrizia, formerly Rockspring Property Investment Managers, and has worked as fund manager on several pan-European funds over the span of his 16 year career at the firm. In his new role, Kasraie will oversee and run the TIGR fund, with backing from Swiss Life, which owns Mayfair Capital Management. The latter is a dedicated real estate investment firm and said "within a rapidly evolving market environment for European real estate, TI...