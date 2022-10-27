EXCLUSIVE: Chance to ask DeVere's Nigel Green anything

The rare opportunity to ask deVere Group's founder and CEO Nigel Green anything is being offered to International Investment readers. Green, often seen as a controversial figure within international financial services, is taking part in a Q&A as the keynote adviser speaker at the fourth annual International Investment Middle East Forum 2022, next Wednesday 2 November, at the Shangi-La Hotel, Dubai. Those who wish to grab one of the remaining delegate passes for this event should click here to register, but the offer to 'ask Nigel anything' applies to all readers of International Inves...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes