People Moves:  FEIFA, Transamerica Life (Bermuda), Multrees, Natixis IM, Oberon IG,  Society of Industrial and Office Realtors

FEIFA FEIFA (Federation of European IFAs) has reorganised its Board, with David Vacani becoming the new FEIFA Chairman. At the Federation's recent AGM, the Board roles came up for election, or re-election, based on the three-year cycle within its Constitution. All existing Board Members were re-elected. The existing chairman, John Westwood had decided to stand down from the role but remains on the Board and David Vacani moves from his Director role to the Chairman's position. Chris Marriott remains as Vice-Chairman and Treasurer, and Jason O'Connell as Secretary. Paul Stanfi...