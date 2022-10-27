UK High Court shuts down group of companies over £2m investment scam

The UK's High Court has shut down a number of investment companies that ran a £2m investment scam, which falsely claimed to be regulated, the Insolvency Service said on 26 October. In a statement, the Insolvency Service said the Sentor group of companies, comprising Sentor Solutions Commercial Ltd, Fabcourt Developments Ltd, Sentor Solutions Advisory Ltd and Sentor Solutions Ltd had been wound up by the High Court and the Official Receiver appointed liquidator of the companies. The latter two companies changed their names and most recently traded as Hall Contracting Services Ltd and ...
