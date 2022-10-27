UK PM Sunak remains reticent on commitment to pension triple lock

Hope William-Smith
clock • 2 min read

New prime minister Rishi Sunak is continuing to keep quiet on his view for the future of the pensions triple lock despite predecessor Liz Truss' commitment to it only a week ago. The triple lock - which guarantees that pensions rise either in line with wage rises, inflation or 2.5% depending on which is higher - has taken a battering in recent years thanks to a shaky economy. Sunak previously blocked pensions rising in line with wage growth coming out of the pandemic, effectively moving to a ‘double lock' system when he was chancellor. Now, as prime minister, he is yet to confirm the ...

Hope William-Smith
Author spotlight

Hope William-Smith

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Hope William-Smith

IFAs challenging clients on living inheritances despite care cost bite

UK high net worth 'did not ask for tax cuts' survey finds