T. Rowe Price appoints new head of EMEA distribution

T. Rowe Price has appointed Nick Trueman as its new head of EMEA distribution as it continues to build out its Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA (AAE) distribution unit, International Investment's sister brand Investment Week has learnt. Trueman will take the reins from Scott Keller, who is now head of AAE, a business unit formed at the end of 2021. He was previously head of APAC distribution, having joined the firm in 2007 in the Global Consultant Relations team. Prior to this, he was portfolio manager at AXA Rosenberg Investment Management for over five years. Trueman started his car...
