Credit Suisse eyes $4bn capital raise to fund business restructuring

Credit Suisse intends to raise CHF4bn ($4.1bn) by selling shares to investors, including the Saudi National Bank, in a bid to fund its sweeping business restructuring. The Swiss lender disclosed plans to spin off its capital markets and consulting business over the next three years under a revitalised CS First Boston name, as well as an agreement to sell its securitised products operation to US asset management giants Pimco and Apollo. The company overhaul coincided with a significant quarterly loss for Credit Suisse's investment bank as well as a rampant exodus of its wealthy client...