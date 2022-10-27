Top 15 countries to retire in from UK revealed in new index 

Croatia is the ‘best country to retire in' as relocation plans surge amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to new research by London-based Penfold, a start-up that offers a pension in a smartphone app. The analysis compared 12 lifestyle factors including cost of living, world healthcare ranking and population of over 55s to reveal the most desirable countries for Brits to retire in. • Croatia, Spain and the Republic of Ireland name the top countries for UK retirees to relocate to for a better quality of life, according to the new index. • USA and Australia are the countries w...