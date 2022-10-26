UK's IA CEO named International Investment Funds Association new chair

Chris Cummings, CEO of the UK's Investment Association, has been elected board chair of the International Investment Funds Association, a global organisation whose members are national and regional associations representing the investment funds industry. Cummings, the first representative from Britain to hold the position, replaces José Carlos Doherty, CEO of the Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association, as IIFA chair. The IIFA board chair appointment is for a two-year term. Trio of directors joins Investment Association board Sally Wong, CEO of the Hong Kong Investment ...