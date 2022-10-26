UK Chancellor Hunt's new fiscal plan delayed by two weeks

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has delayed the date of his medium-term fiscal plan from 31 October to 17 November. The news comes just over a week after Hunt said he was bringing forward the twice delayed plan to Halloween. But since then, now former Prime Minister Liz Truss has been ousted from office and Rishi Sunak has been elected in her place. Given the short space of time Sunak has been in office and the dramatic volatility the UK market has experienced since the previous Mini Budget, Hunt told reporters today (26 October) that it was "prudent" to delay the announcement. Next Prim...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes