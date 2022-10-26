Retirement planners face major rethink amid 'perfect storm' warns new AKG research 

The perfect storm of rising inflation and ongoing volatility is driving an evolution in adviser firms' retirement processes and propositions amid fears that issues emerging now may get worse before they get better, a new industry research briefing from independent consultants AKG says. Published today (26 October) ‘Coming back to the table on CRPs' highlights concerns that advising clients in retirement is more risky and expensive than in accumulation, with the risks rising once clients start to take income. The briefing, sponsored by Investec Wealth & Investment, and available to dow...