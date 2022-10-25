Malta FM offers 23% pensions uplift, targets investments with VC fund framework, Digital Innovation Hub

Clyde Caruana, Malta's minister for Finance and Employment, has presented the government's Budget for 2023, and outlined plans including a pensions uplift of 23% for certain government sector workers, alongside development of a Venture Capital fund framework, New Business Incubation Center and an EU supported Digital Innovation Hub. The proposed 23% pension uplift would apply to those in the police, armed forces and civil protection who meet the eligibility criteria. Broadly speaking they would need to work an additional four years beyond 25 years of service to qualify. Caruana said ...