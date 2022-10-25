Nuveen repositions infrastructure fund towards decarbonisation

Nuveen has repositioned the firm's Global Infrastructure fund towards decarbonisation. The firm's new Global Clean Infrastructure Impact fund will invest in companies that are solving significant environmental challenges, reports Investment Week. The $112.7m fund, which was launched in June 2011, has continually outperformed the benchmark, growing 4.9% since inception compared to the index's 2.2%, according to Morningstar. The repositioned fund will be classified as Article 9 under the SFDR and will focus on firms that are working to facilitate the energy transition, the management...