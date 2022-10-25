Nuveen repositions infrastructure fund towards decarbonisation

Nuveen has repositioned the firm's Global Infrastructure fund towards decarbonisation. The firm's new Global Clean Infrastructure Impact fund will invest in companies that are solving significant environmental challenges, reports Investment Week. The $112.7m fund, which was launched in June 2011, has continually outperformed the benchmark, growing 4.9% since inception compared to the index's 2.2%, according to Morningstar. The repositioned fund will be classified as Article 9 under the SFDR and will focus on firms that are working to facilitate the energy transition, the management...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes