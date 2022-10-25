Sunak and digital currency - will he, won't he?

Rishi Sunak, the new UK prime minister, has been tipped by many cryptocurrency trade publications to push the UK towards a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) even as new data lays bare the losses incurred by non state backed digital currencies - cryptocurrencies - over the past year. Publications such as Decrypt, Benzinga, Cointelegraph and Cryptobriefing have all picked up on the points made in the recent past by Sunak on the benefits of developing a digital version of the pound. Bitcoin Magazine yesterday (24 October) ran a video on its Twitter feed of Sunak making the case. ...