India, Germany in focus of LGT business development

LTG - the business offering private banking, wealth management and asset management that has been managed by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein for over 90 years - has announced developments in both the Indian wealth management and German private banking markets. LGT Wealth India, which is majority owned by LGT Group, follows in the footsteps of other office openings in Asia and the Middle East - Hong Kong in 1986, Singapore in 2001, Dubai in 2012, and Thailand in 2019. LGT Wealth India already has some 200 staff and a presence in 14 cities across the country, with headquarters in Mumb...