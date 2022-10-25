Over half UK private investors prefer engagement over divestment on ESG

A study by the UK based Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has found 55% of private investors say they prefer engaging with a company over its ESG practices, but exclusion still forms an important part of the investment case. The study, which looked at responses from a sample of 402 people was conducted by Research in Finance, and looked into the usefulness of various ESG disclosures for clients making their investment decisions. It found that although the majority of the investors polled were "not convinced" that divestment was the answer, the most useful disclosure was a list...