FCA unveils SDR investment labels

The UK Financial Conduct Authority has unveiled a raft of new measures to tackle greenwashing in its consultation on Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR), including three categories of investment labels to be used for sustainable investment products. The categories are: Sustainable Focus, Sustainable Improvers and Sustainable Impact, reports Investment Week. Sustainable focus will be used for products investing in assets that are environmentally or socially sustainable; sustainable improvers is for products investing in assets to improve the environmental or social sustainabil...