Next Prime Minister Rishi Sunak still faces a 'fraught' economic outlook for the UK

The UK's next prime minister Rishi Sunak will enjoy a honeymoon period and a relief rally in the markets as he takes on the role tomorrow (25 October), but experts have warned that it may be short-lived. The former UK chancellor has been successful in his bid to become the new Conservative Party leader and thus next Prime Minister, replacing Liz Truss, who resigned on 20 October after just 44 days in office, reports Investment Week. The news has spared markets any additional uncertainty today, with sterling edging higher after the announcement and falling gilt yields bringing hope th...