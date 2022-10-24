Scope 3 requirements confirmed in latest ISSB standards decision

The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) of the IFRS Foundation has voted unanimously to require company disclosures on Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, applying the current version of the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard. The ISSB added that it will "develop relief provisions to help companies apply the Scope 3 requirements." "This relief will be decided at a future meeting and could include giving companies more time to provide Scope 3 disclosures and working with jurisdictions on so-called ‘safe harbour' provisions." Scope 1 covers direc...