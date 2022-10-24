Refinitiv: UK funds suffer largest outflows on record in September

The latest Refinitiv Lipper UK Fund Flows report shows investors pulled net £26.6bn from UK funds last month, bigger than in the Global Financial Crisis and during the March 2020 Covid-19 selloff. All asset classes were in negative territory, with equities taking the biggest hit with £13.6bn worth of redemptions, followed by alternatives (£5.1bn) and bonds (£4.7bn), reports Investment Week. Active fund redemptions were almost ten-times that of passives, at £25.2bn to £2.6bn respectively. Meanwhile, it was a better month for passive bond funds, with positive flows of £1.6bn to £475m ...