Emiratisation update: Comply by end 2022 or pay

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has held a meeting with private sector employers in which it has stressed the targets for Emiratisation by the end of 2022, and warned that companies failing to comply will be facing fines starting from 1 January 2023. The meeting with representatives of 232 private sector companies was designed to "listen to their challenges and suggestions and explore avenues to expedite achieving Emiratisation target in the private sector", according to tweets posted by the ministry. According to the tweets: "We will spa...