Stonehage Fleming buys Rootstock Investment Management

Stonehage Fleming, the international multi-family office, has agreed to buy the business and assets of Rootstock Investment Management, which is based in South Africa. Subject to regulatory approval, the deal encompasses Rootstock SCI Worldwide Flexible Fund and the Rootstock Global Equity UCITS Fund. The intention is to merge the UCITS fund with Stonehage Fleming's Global Best Ideas Equity fund, managed by Gerrit Smit, head of Stonehage Fleming Global Equity Management. The Rootstock fund will be renamed the Stonehage Fleming SCI Worldwide Flexible Fund, and continue to be managed...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes